Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 25.3% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 551,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,877,000 after purchasing an additional 111,302 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 904,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,979,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.87.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $245.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.00 and a twelve month high of $262.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. This represents a 32.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 838,770 shares of company stock valued at $206,273,864. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

