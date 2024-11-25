Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $2.39 Million in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hilton Grand Vacations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,546,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,250,000 after purchasing an additional 77,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,269,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,752,000 after buying an additional 698,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,961,000 after buying an additional 162,459 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 218.0% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,200,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 823,228 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 311,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

