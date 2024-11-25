Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRI. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Primerica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 45.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $301.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.08. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $304.84.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.87. Primerica had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $774.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $450.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $903,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,942,728.94. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. The trade was a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primerica

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.