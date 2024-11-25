Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,261,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,883,000 after acquiring an additional 80,683 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $58.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.68%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

