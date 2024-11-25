Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 29,762 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,762 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 750.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $56,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.8% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $54.74 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 108.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

