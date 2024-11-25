Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2024

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 170,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,994,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 317,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 184,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

JPM opened at $248.55 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $152.71 and a 52 week high of $249.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.01. The company has a market capitalization of $699.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.