Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $908.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.26%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at $642,360.66. This represents a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,408,000 after buying an additional 403,423 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $11,802,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 250,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 144,631 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,937,000 after buying an additional 130,214 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 101,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

