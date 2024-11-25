Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Receives $84.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jackson Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

In other news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $502,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,605.99. This represents a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 400.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 232.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of JXN opened at $101.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.48. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $115.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.15%.

Jackson Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.