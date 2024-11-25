Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $207.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JAZZ stock opened at $126.67 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $134.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,707.30. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,110 shares of company stock worth $720,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

