JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 105 ($1.32) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.39) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 446 ($5.62).

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

JD opened at GBX 93.46 ($1.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 934.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andy Long purchased 31,064 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £29,821.44 ($37,553.76). Corporate insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

