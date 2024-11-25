Jet2 (LON:JET2) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,385

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,240 ($28.21) to GBX 2,385 ($30.03) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Jet2 from GBX 1,900 ($23.93) to GBX 2,050 ($25.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Jet2 Stock Performance
Jet2 Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio is currently 882.35%.
Insider Activity at Jet2
In other news, insider Angela Luger acquired 900 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($17.57) per share, with a total value of £12,555 ($15,810.35). Also, insider Rachel Kentleton bought 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,403 ($17.67) per share, for a total transaction of £25,268.03 ($31,819.71). 20.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Jet2
Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.
