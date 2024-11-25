Jonathan Howell Sells 70,000 Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Stock

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Howell sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($15.99), for a total transaction of £889,000 ($1,119,506.36).

LON SGE opened at GBX 1,277.63 ($16.09) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4,946.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,035.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,052.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The Sage Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 954.20 ($12.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,320 ($16.62).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.95. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,692.31%.

SGE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Sage Group from £135 ($170.00) to £145 ($182.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.73) to GBX 1,350 ($17.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.22) to GBX 1,090 ($13.73) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,918 ($49.34).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

