Jonathan Howell Sells 70,000 Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Stock

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Howell sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($15.99), for a total transaction of £889,000 ($1,119,506.36).
The Sage Group Trading Up 1.0 %
LON SGE opened at GBX 1,277.63 ($16.09) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4,946.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,035.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,052.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The Sage Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 954.20 ($12.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,320 ($16.62).
The Sage Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.95. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,692.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on SGE
About The Sage Group
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Sage Group
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.