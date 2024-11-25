Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after purchasing an additional 443,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,318,000 after buying an additional 26,814 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,419,000 after acquiring an additional 181,246 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 672,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $263.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $153.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

