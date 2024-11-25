JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$66.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley set a C$64.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.00.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$60.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.91. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$45.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.09. The company has a market cap of C$131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total transaction of C$37,977.60. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

