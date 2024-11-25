JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Moran Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $49,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the third quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $248.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.01. The company has a market capitalization of $699.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.71 and a fifty-two week high of $249.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

