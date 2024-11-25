Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Insider Buys £49,668.87 in Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) insider Mark Godson purchased 35,733 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £49,668.87 ($62,547.37).

Just Group Price Performance

Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 140.80 ($1.77) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,568.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. Just Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 78.80 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 151.20 ($1.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.75, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.39) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

