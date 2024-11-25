Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Price Target to $10.00

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PRTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Priority Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

PRTH stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $618.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 4,954 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $26,801.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,085,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,704.78. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rajiv Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,587 shares in the company, valued at $71,028.31. The trade was a 46.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,302 shares of company stock worth $286,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the third quarter worth $91,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the second quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Priority Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Priority Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

