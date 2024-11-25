Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMPR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kemper by 1,336.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 317,212 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 815.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,889,000 after buying an additional 268,569 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 251,036 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,012,000 after buying an additional 246,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Kemper by 161.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 263,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 162,508 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR opened at $71.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $72.82.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

