KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460,503 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,960.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,461.38. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This represents a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.03.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

