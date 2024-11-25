King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys New Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,753,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,888,000 after buying an additional 3,307,009 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 8,887,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,000 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,533,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Haleon by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,572,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,549,000 after purchasing an additional 196,843 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 14.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,019,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after buying an additional 515,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

HLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

