King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes $211,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,021,000 after acquiring an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

COKE opened at $1,259.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,252.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,170.46. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $716.80 and a 52 week high of $1,376.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

