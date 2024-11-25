Knife River (NYSE:KNF) & Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Head to Head Review

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) and Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knife River has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Fuels and Knife River”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $38.66 million 35.50 $99.86 million ($0.22) -31.73 Knife River $2.83 billion 2.05 $182.87 million $3.49 29.41

Analyst Recommendations

Knife River has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knife River, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Energy Fuels and Knife River, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50 Knife River 0 1 6 0 2.86

Energy Fuels presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.78%. Knife River has a consensus target price of $93.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.75%. Given Energy Fuels’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than Knife River.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Knife River shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Knife River shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and Knife River’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -90.40% -9.16% -8.67% Knife River 6.89% 15.22% 7.46%

Summary

Knife River beats Energy Fuels on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete. It also provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. In addition, the company sells cement, merchandise, and other building materials and related services. The company sells its construction materials to public and private-sector customers, including federal, state, and municipal governments, as well as industrial, commercial and residential developers, and other private parties; and provides its contracting services to public-sector customers for the development and servicing of highways, local roads, bridges, and other public-infrastructure projects. Knife River Corporation was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

