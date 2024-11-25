Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:PNG opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.97 million, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.44. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$2.67.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of C$22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraken Robotics will post 0.0749482 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Kraken Robotics

In other news, Senior Officer David Shea sold 142,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$223,782.00. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

