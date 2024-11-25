Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of KD opened at $33.05 on Friday. Kyndryl has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 60.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

