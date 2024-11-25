Lake Street Capital Increases Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $22.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UTI. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:UTI opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

