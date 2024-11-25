Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 40,096 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

