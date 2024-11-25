Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $400,000 Stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.1% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 286,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.5% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $4.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

