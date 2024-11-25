Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $349,000 Investment in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 18.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 57,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth about $870,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ameresco by 3,389.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,635 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

NYSE AMRC opened at $26.37 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

