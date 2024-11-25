Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $369,000 Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 93.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 367.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEG opened at $11.66 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

