Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 57.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 98,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 745,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.36 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

