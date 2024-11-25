Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter worth $30,746,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in AES by 482.8% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,865,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after buying an additional 1,545,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AES by 169.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,143,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,002,000 after buying an additional 1,348,195 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in AES by 41.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,898,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,293,000 after acquiring an additional 844,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,639,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 828,840 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $13.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The AES Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $22.21.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

