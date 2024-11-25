Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Flywire by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.80, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $66,193.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,846.88. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $60,654.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 616,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,730.80. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,966 shares of company stock worth $480,143. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

