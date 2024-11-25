Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $183.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $186.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,500.85. This trade represents a 31.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,250. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GTLS

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.