Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 14,372 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,726,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 466.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 2,878.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,082 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $39,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,508.79. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $243.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 68.90%.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on WesBanco from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

