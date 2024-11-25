Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 50,571 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,571 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFP. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period.

DFP stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.1151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

