Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $283,000 Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 63,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $7.83 on Monday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.66 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LZ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

