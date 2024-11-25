Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1,095.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 243,272 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 647.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FCT opened at $10.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

