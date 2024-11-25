Litchfield Hills Research Predicts ADIL FY2024 Earnings

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 21st. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.31) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.82). The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Adial Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $1.01 on Monday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

