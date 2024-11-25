Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives $59.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.56.

LBPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush cut Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $527,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,988.80. This represents a 48.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 937,998 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after acquiring an additional 591,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 199.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 683,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 455,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.07. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

