Masimo’s (MASI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $170.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $172.96 on Friday. Masimo has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $174.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 47.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 5,730.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

