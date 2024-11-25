Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 260,361 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,339,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.08% of Eastern Bankshares worth $38,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,969,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,061,000 after acquiring an additional 467,663 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 65,764 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 818,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 338,164 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $302,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.89. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $299.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.92 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eastern Bankshares news, President Quincy Lee Miller sold 12,676 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $211,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

