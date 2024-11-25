Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,741 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 329,557 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $59,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,828 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,743 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 44,223 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $420,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $50.08 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,264,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,724. This represents a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.