Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $51.34 Million Stock Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $51,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Oddity Tech by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 43.1% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 1.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 143,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Oddity Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oddity Tech Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $45.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 4.40. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.47 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Oddity Tech Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

