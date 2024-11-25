Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $72.75 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,562 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $72,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 27.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $373.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.79. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $291.98 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.