Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $82.64 Million Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 484,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $82,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $47,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.33.

NYSE:TRI opened at $161.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $138.09 and a 12-month high of $176.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

