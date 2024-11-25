Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,523 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.56% of HealthEquity worth $39,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in HealthEquity by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,822,000 after purchasing an additional 325,906 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $24,184,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 36.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 843,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,034,000 after acquiring an additional 226,563 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in HealthEquity by 924.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 198,718 shares during the period. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $12,284,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,093.98. This trade represents a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.23.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY stock opened at $104.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

