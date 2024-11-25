Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,793 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.40% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $43,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 366.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,080,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,355,000 after acquiring an additional 583,078 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,981,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,040,000 after acquiring an additional 54,051 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 26.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,290,000 after acquiring an additional 242,718 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 83.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 512,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $44.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.88. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $44.66.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 134.28%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATMU shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

