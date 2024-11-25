Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,522,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,848 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $45,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 92.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,922,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 923,994 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,748,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,258,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 772,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 348,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 51.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 245,041 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WT opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 948,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,051.98. This trade represents a 9.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 67,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $735,699.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,240,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,169,263.88. This trade represents a 0.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

