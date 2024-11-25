Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,972 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $46,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 98.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 136,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

