Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,504 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $37,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 410.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 70.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 275.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS opened at $243.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.91 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.27.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.62. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

